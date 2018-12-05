Electronic Arts Inc. (EA) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the thirty-two ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation, twenty-two have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $135.96.

EA has been the topic of a number of research reports. BidaskClub upgraded Electronic Arts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Electronic Arts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 26th. Buckingham Research initiated coverage on Electronic Arts in a research report on Thursday, October 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $143.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Electronic Arts from $168.00 to $137.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 31st. Finally, Wedbush set a $158.00 price objective on Electronic Arts and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 31st.

In other Electronic Arts news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 29,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.56, for a total value of $3,409,240.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,351,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Chris Bruzzo sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.56, for a total value of $352,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 54,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,427,710.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 74,450 shares of company stock worth $7,925,690 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.24% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 0.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,521,875 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $2,713,662,000 after acquiring an additional 111,709 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 31.8% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,697,249 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $1,168,422,000 after acquiring an additional 2,339,158 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 3.7% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,061,892 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $489,417,000 after acquiring an additional 145,570 shares during the period. Egerton Capital UK LLP lifted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 79.8% during the second quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 4,041,717 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $569,963,000 after acquiring an additional 1,794,024 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 25.4% during the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,666,061 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $441,724,000 after acquiring an additional 742,742 shares during the period. 94.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EA stock traded down $2.82 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $81.18. 5,088,997 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,279,105. Electronic Arts has a fifty-two week low of $80.42 and a fifty-two week high of $151.26. The firm has a market cap of $25.40 billion, a PE ratio of 23.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 3.52, a current ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The game software company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.46. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 26.01% and a net margin of 18.76%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Electronic Arts will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, Mass Effect, Need for Speed, The Sims, and Plants v.

