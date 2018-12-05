Electronic Arts Inc. (EA) Stake Lessened by People s United Financial Inc.

People s United Financial Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 4.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,674 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 3,097 shares during the quarter. People s United Financial Inc.’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $7,431,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EA. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS raised its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 76.5% in the third quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 345,973 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $41,686,000 after acquiring an additional 149,899 shares in the last quarter. GAM Holding AG raised its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 3.9% in the third quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 42,022 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $5,064,000 after acquiring an additional 1,585 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 2,453.1% in the third quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,889 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $951,000 after acquiring an additional 7,580 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 39.4% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 30,314 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $3,639,000 after acquiring an additional 8,574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Services Automobile Association raised its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 9.2% in the third quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 388,047 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $46,756,000 after acquiring an additional 32,578 shares in the last quarter. 94.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Electronic Arts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Electronic Arts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 26th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $155.00 to $146.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 31st. Wedbush set a $158.00 target price on shares of Electronic Arts and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $132.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.68.

In related news, CFO Blake J. Jorgensen sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.49, for a total value of $1,233,645.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 116,991 shares in the company, valued at $13,745,272.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 29,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.56, for a total value of $3,409,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,351,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 74,450 shares of company stock worth $7,925,690 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EA stock opened at $81.18 on Wednesday. Electronic Arts Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $80.42 and a fifty-two week high of $151.26. The stock has a market cap of $25.40 billion, a PE ratio of 23.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a current ratio of 3.52.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The game software company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.46. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 26.01% and a net margin of 18.76%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

Electronic Arts Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, Mass Effect, Need for Speed, The Sims, and Plants v.

