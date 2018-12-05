Elgethun Capital Management Has $1.44 Million Stake in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (DAL)

Elgethun Capital Management lifted its position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,866 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,354 shares during the quarter. Elgethun Capital Management’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $1,442,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Delta Air Lines by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,163 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,017,000 after buying an additional 930 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its stake in Delta Air Lines by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 177,061 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,056,000 after buying an additional 976 shares during the period. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Delta Air Lines by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 7,564 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 997 shares during the period. Telemus Capital LLC increased its stake in Delta Air Lines by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 8,140 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $471,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Delta Air Lines by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 128,766 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,379,000 after buying an additional 1,059 shares during the period. 87.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE DAL opened at $56.94 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a one year low of $48.52 and a one year high of $61.32. The stock has a market cap of $41.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.93.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 11th. The transportation company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.06. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 7.87% and a return on equity of 27.72%. The firm had revenue of $11.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.57 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 5.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 7th were given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 6th. Delta Air Lines’s payout ratio is currently 28.40%.

Several research analysts recently commented on DAL shares. Imperial Capital raised their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 22nd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research report on Monday, November 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $71.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $65.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Finally, Macquarie set a $69.00 target price on shares of Delta Air Lines and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Delta Air Lines currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.60.

About Delta Air Lines

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its route network is centered on a system of hubs, international gateways, and airports in Amsterdam, Atlanta, Boston, Detroit, London-Heathrow, Los Angeles, Minneapolis-St.

