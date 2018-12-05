Eli Lilly And Co (LLY) Downgraded by Citigroup

Citigroup cut shares of Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Sunday. They currently have $113.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on LLY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Eli Lilly And Co from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $128.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 28th. ValuEngine upgraded Eli Lilly And Co from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, October 8th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Eli Lilly And Co from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, October 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $110.00 target price on Eli Lilly And Co and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, September 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Eli Lilly And Co from $90.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $111.24.

Shares of LLY opened at $116.52 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $125.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.31. Eli Lilly And Co has a 12 month low of $73.69 and a 12 month high of $119.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.91.

Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 6th. The company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $6.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.04 billion. Eli Lilly And Co had a return on equity of 42.84% and a net margin of 1.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Eli Lilly And Co will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.5625 per share. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 14th. Eli Lilly And Co’s payout ratio is 52.57%.

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 180,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.76, for a total value of $19,216,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 119,832,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,793,344,710.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Eli & Co Lilly sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.44, for a total value of $64,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,915,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,542,043.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 2,127,300 shares of company stock valued at $166,973,853. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LLY. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Eli Lilly And Co by 526.5% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,444,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $798,838,000 after buying an additional 6,255,915 shares during the last quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Eli Lilly And Co by 54.0% in the third quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 4,693,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,659,000 after buying an additional 1,644,879 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Eli Lilly And Co by 37.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,473,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,727,000 after buying an additional 1,227,888 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Eli Lilly And Co by 89.2% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,018,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,625,000 after buying an additional 951,817 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 1.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 66,644,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,686,808,000 after purchasing an additional 864,451 shares during the last quarter. 77.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Eli Lilly And Co

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Human Pharmaceutical Products and Animal Health Products. It offers endocrinology products for the treatment of diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and pediatric growth conditions.

