Ellie Mae Inc (ELLI) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.36 Per Share

Posted by on Dec 5th, 2018

Analysts forecast that Ellie Mae Inc (NYSE:ELLI) will announce earnings of $0.36 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Ellie Mae’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.34 to $0.38. Ellie Mae reported earnings per share of $0.33 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Ellie Mae will report full year earnings of $1.91 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.88 to $1.93. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $2.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.75 to $2.31. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Ellie Mae.

Ellie Mae (NYSE:ELLI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The software maker reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $122.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.22 million. Ellie Mae had a net margin of 7.11% and a return on equity of 4.78%.

ELLI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Ellie Mae to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price target on shares of Ellie Mae in a research report on Tuesday, October 16th. Roth Capital upgraded shares of Ellie Mae from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 10th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Ellie Mae from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $77.00 price target on shares of Ellie Mae and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Ellie Mae currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.20.

Shares of ELLI traded down $4.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $63.84. The stock had a trading volume of 739,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 563,611. Ellie Mae has a 52 week low of $61.51 and a 52 week high of $116.90. The firm has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.98, a PEG ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 1.31.

In related news, VP Popi Heron sold 731 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.83, for a total value of $47,390.73. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,128 shares in the company, valued at approximately $397,278.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jonathan Corr sold 589 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.87, for a total transaction of $49,399.43. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 109,572 shares in the company, valued at $9,189,803.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,209 shares of company stock worth $186,408 over the last quarter. 3.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ellie Mae during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $223,000. Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ellie Mae during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $286,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ellie Mae during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $342,000. Polen Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ellie Mae during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $344,000. Finally, Palo Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ellie Mae during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $379,000.

Ellie Mae Company Profile

Ellie Mae, Inc provides cloud-based platform for the mortgage finance industry in the United States. The company provides Encompass, a proprietary software solution that combines lead management; loan origination and processing; underwriting; preparation of mortgage applications, disclosure agreements, and closing documents; loan funding and closing; compliance with regulatory and investor requirements; and enterprise management.

