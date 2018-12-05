Elysian (ELY) Hits Market Cap of $162,452.00

Elysian (CURRENCY:ELY) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on December 5th. One Elysian token can currently be bought for about $0.0020 or 0.00000051 BTC on popular exchanges including BitForex, Liquid, YoBit and Stocks.Exchange. In the last seven days, Elysian has traded down 16.9% against the dollar. Elysian has a total market capitalization of $162,452.00 and approximately $76,870.00 worth of Elysian was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Elysian alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00008937 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00003760 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00025581 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $92.31 or 0.02368654 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0146 or 0.00000375 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.30 or 0.00161602 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.33 or 0.00188052 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $416.10 or 0.10668619 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Elysian Profile

Elysian was first traded on June 4th, 2018. Elysian’s total supply is 260,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 81,036,042 tokens. Elysian’s official message board is medium.com/@Elysian_Ely. Elysian’s official Twitter account is @Elysian_ELY and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Elysian is /r/Elysian_ELY and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Elysian Token Trading

Elysian can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Liquid, Stocks.Exchange, IDEX, YoBit, BitForex, CoinExchange, Mercatox and Hotbit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elysian directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Elysian should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Elysian using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Elysian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Elysian and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.