EMCORE Co. (EMKR) Receives $5.88 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

EMCORE Co. (NASDAQ:EMKR) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $5.88.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine raised EMCORE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut EMCORE from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. B. Riley cut EMCORE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $6.00 to $5.75 in a research note on Friday, November 9th. Lake Street Capital set a $6.00 target price on EMCORE and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 5th. Finally, Northland Securities upgraded EMCORE from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 5th.

Shares of NASDAQ:EMKR opened at $4.86 on Friday. EMCORE has a 52-week low of $4.28 and a 52-week high of $7.25. The company has a market capitalization of $125.10 million, a P/E ratio of 12.46 and a beta of 0.03.

EMCORE (NASDAQ:EMKR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 4th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.07). EMCORE had a negative return on equity of 6.84% and a negative net margin of 10.45%. The firm had revenue of $25.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.71 million. On average, analysts expect that EMCORE will post -0.47 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. GMT Capital Corp purchased a new position in EMCORE in the 2nd quarter worth $138,000. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new position in EMCORE in the 2nd quarter worth $254,000. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in EMCORE by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 66,900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 9,700 shares during the last quarter. LMR Partners LLP purchased a new position in EMCORE in the 2nd quarter worth $465,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in EMCORE by 32.3% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 127,933 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $608,000 after acquiring an additional 31,218 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.76% of the company’s stock.

EMCORE Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides advanced mixed-signal optics products in California. It offers broadband products comprising cable television; laser, receiver, and photodetector component products; radio frequency over glass FTTP products; satellite/microwave communications products; and wireless communications products.

