Empire Resorts Inc (NYNY) Insider Emanuel R. Pearlman Sells 2,000 Shares

Empire Resorts Inc (NASDAQ:NYNY) insider Emanuel R. Pearlman sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.87, for a total value of $23,740.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 147,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,748,688.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Empire Resorts stock traded down $0.48 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.61. The stock had a trading volume of 10,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,743. Empire Resorts Inc has a twelve month low of $6.31 and a twelve month high of $30.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.91.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NYNY shares. ValuEngine upgraded Empire Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded Empire Resorts from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 16th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Empire Resorts stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Empire Resorts Inc (NASDAQ:NYNY) by 9.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 283,038 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,384 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.86% of Empire Resorts worth $5,605,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 1.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Empire Resorts Company Profile

Empire Resorts, Inc engages in hospitality and gaming businesses in New York. The company owns and operates Monticello Casino and Raceway, a video gaming machine (VGM) and harness horseracing facility in Monticello that operates 1,110 VGMs, including 1,070 video lottery terminals and 40 electronic table game positions, as well as Resorts World Catskills, a casino resort located in Sullivan County, New York.

