Encavis (CAP) Given a €7.20 Price Target at Warburg Research

Encavis (ETR:CAP) has been given a €7.20 ($8.37) target price by research analysts at Warburg Research in a report released on Wednesday. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Warburg Research’s target price suggests a potential upside of 22.66% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Commerzbank set a €6.20 ($7.21) price objective on shares of Encavis and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 21st. Berenberg Bank set a €8.50 ($9.88) price objective on shares of Encavis and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 4th. Finally, DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Encavis in a research note on Thursday, August 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €7.52 ($8.74).

ETR CAP opened at €5.87 ($6.83) on Wednesday. Encavis has a 1 year low of €5.85 ($6.80) and a 1 year high of €7.15 ($8.31).

About Encavis

Capital Stage AG, prior to change in line of business is out of business. The firm is a principal investment firm specializing in operation of solar and onshore-wind energy and parks. It does not focus on investing in Greenfield projects from scratch or take significant development or construction risk.

