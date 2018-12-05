Engility Holdings Inc (EGL) Shares Sold by Rafferty Asset Management LLC

Rafferty Asset Management LLC reduced its position in Engility Holdings Inc (NYSE:EGL) by 17.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,171 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,934 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Engility were worth $330,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its holdings in shares of Engility by 25.7% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 8,814 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Engility by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 32,469 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after buying an additional 2,004 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Engility by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 94,166 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,886,000 after buying an additional 3,060 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Engility by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 135,293 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,301,000 after buying an additional 3,211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Engility by 3,766.3% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,325 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 3,239 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.82% of the company’s stock.

EGL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Noble Financial reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Engility in a research report on Wednesday, September 12th. Cowen lowered Engility from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 11th. ValuEngine raised Engility from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Engility from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on Engility from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Engility has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.00.

Shares of Engility stock opened at $29.14 on Wednesday. Engility Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $21.19 and a 1 year high of $38.54. The firm has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 12.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Engility (NYSE:EGL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The aerospace company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.08. Engility had a positive return on equity of 11.86% and a negative net margin of 1.94%. The firm had revenue of $471.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $470.87 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Engility Holdings Inc will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Engility Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of technical services to the U.S. Department of Defense, U.S. Department of Justice, U.S. Department of State, Federal Aviation Administration, Department of Homeland Security, and space-related and intelligence community agencies.

