Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (EPD) Holdings Reduced by Osterweis Capital Management Inc.

Osterweis Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 9.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,244,943 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 127,314 shares during the quarter. Enterprise Products Partners comprises about 2.3% of Osterweis Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.06% of Enterprise Products Partners worth $35,767,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 13.2% during the second quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 40,898,736 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,084,226,000 after purchasing an additional 4,777,192 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the second quarter worth $206,000. Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 93.0% during the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 52,398 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,450,000 after purchasing an additional 25,246 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 9.3% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,165,400 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $32,247,000 after purchasing an additional 99,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 31.9% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,234,560 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $34,160,000 after acquiring an additional 298,740 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Enterprise Products Partners alerts:

NYSE:EPD opened at $26.21 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.70. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 12 month low of $23.10 and a 12 month high of $30.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.86, a P/E/G ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 0.88.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.15. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 16.28% and a net margin of 10.23%. The company had revenue of $9.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.72 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 39.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 31st were given a $0.4325 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 30th. This is a positive change from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.60%. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 131.06%.

In related news, insider W Randall Fowler acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $26.19 per share, with a total value of $261,900.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Aj Teague acquired 15,005 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $26.32 per share, for a total transaction of $394,931.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 37.50% of the company’s stock.

EPD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 17th. Scotiabank set a $33.00 target price on Enterprise Products Partners and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Enterprise Products Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 6th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.75.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This report was published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this report on another publication, it was stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. and international trademark and copyright legislation. The legal version of this report can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/05/enterprise-products-partners-l-p-epd-holdings-reduced-by-osterweis-capital-management-inc.html.

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

See Also: Float

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Products Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Products Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.