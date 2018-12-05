Enviro Technologies (EVTN) and ASM International (ASMIY) Critical Analysis

Enviro Technologies (OTCMKTS:EVTN) and ASM International (OTCMKTS:ASMIY) are both business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, profitability and valuation.

Volatility & Risk

Enviro Technologies has a beta of 1.74, meaning that its stock price is 74% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ASM International has a beta of 1.63, meaning that its stock price is 63% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Enviro Technologies and ASM International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Enviro Technologies -28.15% -718.46% -20.02% ASM International 47.26% 10.11% 9.33%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Enviro Technologies and ASM International’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Enviro Technologies $260,000.00 8.95 $2.07 million N/A N/A ASM International $832.99 million 2.98 $511.35 million N/A N/A

ASM International has higher revenue and earnings than Enviro Technologies.

Dividends

ASM International pays an annual dividend of $0.79 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.9%. Enviro Technologies does not pay a dividend.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Enviro Technologies and ASM International, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Enviro Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A ASM International 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

ASM International beats Enviro Technologies on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Enviro Technologies

Enviro Technologies, Inc. provides environmental and industrial separation technology. The company develops, manufactures, sells, and rents its patented technology, the Voraxial Separator, which is a continuous flow turbo machine that separates liquid/liquid, liquid/solid, or liquid/liquid/solid fluid mixtures with distinct specific gravities. It serves oil exploration and production, oil refineries, and oil spill markets, as well as mining, sewage, manufacturing, waste-to-energy, and food processing industries. The company was formerly known as Enviro Voraxial Technology, Inc. and changed its name to Enviro Technologies, Inc. in November 2017. Enviro Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1964 and is based in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

About ASM International

ASM International NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and servicing of equipment and materials used to produce semiconductor devices. The company operates through two segments, Front-end and Back-end. The Front-end segment manufactures and sells equipment used in wafer processing, encompassing the fabrication steps in which silicon wafers are layered with semiconductor devices in Europe, the United States, Japan, South Korea, and Southeast Asia. The Back-end segment manufactures and sells equipment and materials that are used in the assembly and packaging, encompassing the processes in which silicon wafers are separated into individual circuits and assembled, packaged, and tested in Hong Kong, the People's Republic of China, Singapore, Malaysia, and Germany. The company's product platforms include Advance, a batch vertical furnace tool, which is used for smaller wafer sizes; XP Platform, a single wafer product platform that enables high-volume multi-chamber parallel processing or integration of sequential process steps on one platform; XP8 Platform, which provides productivity with up to eight chambers integrated on a single wafer platform; and Epsilon, a single wafer and chamber tool that deposits silicon-based materials for various applications, such as high-temperature silicon, low-temperature silicon, silicon-germanium, silicon-carbon, and other silicon-based compounds. It serves manufacturers of semiconductor devices and integrated circuits. The company was formerly known as Advanced Semiconductor Materials International NV. ASM International NV was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Almere, the Netherlands.

