Epizyme Inc (EPZM) Holdings Lifted by University of Notre Dame DU Lac

University of Notre Dame DU Lac raised its holdings in Epizyme Inc (NASDAQ:EPZM) by 56.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 272,476 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 98,494 shares during the period. University of Notre Dame DU Lac owned about 0.34% of Epizyme worth $2,888,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EPZM. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in Epizyme by 95.0% in the second quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,182,983 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $16,029,000 after acquiring an additional 576,436 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Epizyme by 10.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,303,720 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $58,315,000 after acquiring an additional 406,541 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in Epizyme in the third quarter valued at about $2,535,000. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in Epizyme by 39.3% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 810,119 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,977,000 after acquiring an additional 228,405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Opaleye Management Inc. grew its position in Epizyme by 292.9% in the second quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 275,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,726,000 after acquiring an additional 205,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.27% of the company’s stock.

EPZM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Epizyme from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 5th. Roth Capital set a $18.00 target price on Epizyme and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Epizyme from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 16th. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on Epizyme to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $27.00 target price on Epizyme and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.83.

NASDAQ:EPZM opened at $6.73 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $587.43 million, a PE ratio of -3.09 and a beta of 2.08. Epizyme Inc has a 1-year low of $6.71 and a 1-year high of $21.40.

Epizyme (NASDAQ:EPZM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.07. On average, research analysts anticipate that Epizyme Inc will post -1.93 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director David M. Mott purchased 416,667 shares of Epizyme stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.00 per share, for a total transaction of $3,750,003.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 12,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $108,792. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 21.50% of the company’s stock.

About Epizyme

Epizyme, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops novel epigenetic medicines for patients with cancer and other diseases in the United States. Its product candidates include tazemetostat, an inhibitor of the EZH2, which is in Phase II clinical trial for patients with relapsed or refractory non-hodgkin lymphoma (NHL); Phase II clinical trial for relapsed or refractory patients with mesothelioma; Phase I dose-escalation and expansion study for children with INI1-negative solid tumors; Phase II clinical trials for patients with relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL); Phase Ib/II clinical trial in elderly patients with DLBCL; and Phase II clinical trial for relapsed or refractory patients with mesothelioma characterized by BAP1 loss-of-function,; and Phase Ib/II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory metastatic non-small cell lung cancer, as well as Phase II clinical trial in adult patients with ovarian cancer.

