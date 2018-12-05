ePlus Inc. (PLUS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $340.40 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that ePlus Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS) will announce sales of $340.40 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for ePlus’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $335.20 million and the highest is $345.60 million. ePlus posted sales of $342.57 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 0.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 6th.

On average, analysts expect that ePlus will report full year sales of $1.38 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.38 billion to $1.39 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $1.44 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow ePlus.

ePlus (NASDAQ:PLUS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The software maker reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $345.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $378.95 million. ePlus had a net margin of 4.20% and a return on equity of 16.58%.

Several research firms have commented on PLUS. Sidoti began coverage on shares of ePlus in a research report on Monday, November 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $86.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub raised shares of ePlus from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of ePlus in a research report on Friday, August 10th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of ePlus in a research report on Friday, November 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $96.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ePlus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.00.

In other news, Director Lawrence S. Herman sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.43, for a total transaction of $51,215.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,552 shares in the company, valued at $1,183,271.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark P. Marron sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.99, for a total transaction of $2,019,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 99,752 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,073,954.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 30,500 shares of company stock valued at $3,089,015. Insiders own 2.72% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ePlus by 2.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,933,633 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $179,247,000 after acquiring an additional 43,211 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ePlus by 0.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,125,813 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $104,364,000 after acquiring an additional 4,199 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of ePlus by 4.8% during the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 326,208 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,696,000 after acquiring an additional 14,876 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of ePlus by 4.0% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 253,900 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $23,892,000 after acquiring an additional 9,706 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of ePlus by 0.8% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 196,594 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $18,225,000 after acquiring an additional 1,642 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.73% of the company’s stock.

PLUS stock opened at $76.79 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.20 and a beta of 1.23. ePlus has a one year low of $67.65 and a one year high of $107.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

ePlus inc., through its subsidiaries, provides information technology solutions that enable organizations to optimize their information technology (IT) environment and supply chain processes in the United States. It operates in two segments, Technology and Financing. The Technology segment offers hardware, software, maintenance, software assurance, and internally-provided and outsourced services; and advanced professional and managed services, including ePlus managed, professional, security, staff augmentation, server and desktop support, and project management services.

