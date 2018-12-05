Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Sells 219,040 Shares of Ingersoll-Rand PLC (IR)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. decreased its position in Ingersoll-Rand PLC (NYSE:IR) by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,648,813 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 219,040 shares during the quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. owned 0.67% of Ingersoll-Rand worth $168,674,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Ingersoll-Rand by 0.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,123,653 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,626,236,000 after acquiring an additional 153,801 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Ingersoll-Rand by 10.8% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,609,711 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $778,473,000 after acquiring an additional 740,151 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Ingersoll-Rand by 18.8% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,304,443 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $542,645,000 after acquiring an additional 838,513 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Ingersoll-Rand by 26.6% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,165,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $528,432,000 after acquiring an additional 1,085,581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Ingersoll-Rand by 4.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,636,243 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $326,281,000 after acquiring an additional 162,210 shares during the last quarter. 79.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Marcia J. Avedon sold 10,408 shares of Ingersoll-Rand stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total transaction of $1,082,432.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 125,098 shares in the company, valued at $13,010,192. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on IR. ValuEngine raised Ingersoll-Rand from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Ingersoll-Rand from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 21st. Stephens began coverage on Ingersoll-Rand in a research report on Monday, November 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $118.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group lifted their target price on Ingersoll-Rand from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 30th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Ingersoll-Rand in a research report on Monday, September 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.43.

Ingersoll-Rand stock opened at $102.44 on Wednesday. Ingersoll-Rand PLC has a 52 week low of $79.63 and a 52 week high of $107.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market cap of $25.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.28.

Ingersoll-Rand (NYSE:IR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.04. Ingersoll-Rand had a return on equity of 18.75% and a net margin of 10.03%. The business had revenue of $4.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.44 earnings per share. Ingersoll-Rand’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ingersoll-Rand PLC will post 5.58 EPS for the current year.

Ingersoll-Rand announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, October 3rd that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the industrial products company to buy up to 6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 6th. Ingersoll-Rand’s payout ratio is currently 47.01%.

Ingersoll-Rand Profile

Ingersoll-Rand plc designs, manufactures, sells, and services industrial and commercial products. It operates through Climate and Industrial segments. The Climate segment offers building management, bus, rail, and multi-pipe HVAC, control, container and cryogenic, diesel-powered, ductless, geothermal, package heating and cooling, rail and self-powered truck refrigeration, temporary heating and cooling, trailer refrigeration, unitary, and vehicle-powered truck refrigeration systems.

