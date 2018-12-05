Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Sells 406,459 Shares of PPL Corp (PPL)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of PPL Corp (NYSE:PPL) by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,322,085 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 406,459 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. owned approximately 0.88% of PPL worth $184,984,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PPL. Archford Capital Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of PPL by 444.8% during the second quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 3,868 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 3,158 shares in the last quarter. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PPL during the third quarter valued at approximately $153,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its position in shares of PPL by 267.5% during the second quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 5,726 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 4,168 shares in the last quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of PPL during the second quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, Greenleaf Trust bought a new stake in shares of PPL during the second quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.13% of the company’s stock.

Get PPL alerts:

NYSE:PPL opened at $30.71 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. PPL Corp has a 12 month low of $25.30 and a 12 month high of $35.99. The company has a market capitalization of $22.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.41.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.03. PPL had a net margin of 19.17% and a return on equity of 15.23%. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that PPL Corp will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 10th will be given a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.34%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 7th. PPL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.89%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PPL. ValuEngine raised shares of PPL from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PPL from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on shares of PPL from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of PPL from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 11th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of PPL from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.80.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece of content was published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece of content on another site, it was stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. & international trademark & copyright legislation. The legal version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/05/epoch-investment-partners-inc-sells-406459-shares-of-ppl-corp-ppl.html.

About PPL

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates in three segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated, and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves 411,000 electric and 326,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 525,000 customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and approximately 28,000 customers in 5 counties in southwestern Virginia, and 3 customers in Tennessee.

See Also: Return on Investment (ROI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PPL Corp (NYSE:PPL).

Receive News & Ratings for PPL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.