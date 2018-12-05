Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Sells 74,459 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (COST)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. reduced its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 978,844 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 74,459 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. owned about 0.22% of Costco Wholesale worth $229,911,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of COST. Parkside Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the third quarter worth about $105,000. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the second quarter worth about $119,000. Lee Financial Co boosted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 63.7% during the third quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 555 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its position in Costco Wholesale by 180.0% during the third quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 560 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Advisors LLC boosted its position in Costco Wholesale by 632.9% during the third quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 579 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 71.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 11th. Raymond James increased their price target on Costco Wholesale from $225.00 to $252.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 10th. BMO Capital Markets set a $260.00 price target on Costco Wholesale and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 10th. Wells Fargo & Co cut Costco Wholesale from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $235.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, September 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Costco Wholesale from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 7th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $237.08.

COST opened at $226.35 on Wednesday. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12-month low of $175.79 and a 12-month high of $245.16. The company has a market capitalization of $101.35 billion, a PE ratio of 33.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 4th. The retailer reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.02. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 24.67% and a net margin of 2.21%. The company had revenue of $44.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.17 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 7.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 9th were paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 8th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.38%.

In other news, VP Franz E. Lazarus sold 23,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.76, for a total transaction of $5,215,480.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,830 shares in the company, valued at $1,548,770.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider W Craig Jelinek sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.52, for a total value of $5,029,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 322,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $72,187,572.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 61,312 shares of company stock worth $13,847,852. 0.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

