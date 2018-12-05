Equinor ASA (EQNR) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “Equinor ASA operates as an energy company. It engaged in developing oil, gas, wind and solar energy projects and focuses on offshore operations and exploration services. Equinor ASA, formerly known as Statoil ASA, is based in Norway, Europe. “

A number of other brokerages have also commented on EQNR. Bank of America raised Equinor ASA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 5th. Piper Jaffray Companies restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a research report on Tuesday, October 23rd. ValuEngine downgraded Equinor ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Equinor ASA in a research report on Tuesday, September 11th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays upgraded Equinor ASA from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Equinor ASA currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.00.

Equinor ASA stock traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $23.95. 1,649,339 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,760,141. Equinor ASA has a 12 month low of $19.91 and a 12 month high of $28.93. The firm has a market cap of $77.83 billion, a PE ratio of 17.36, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.08. Equinor ASA had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 9.08%. The company had revenue of $19.14 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Equinor ASA will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equinor ASA in the second quarter worth approximately $243,319,000. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equinor ASA in the second quarter worth approximately $166,549,000. Earnest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equinor ASA in the second quarter worth approximately $154,133,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Equinor ASA in the second quarter worth approximately $56,964,000. Finally, Folketrygdfondet raised its holdings in shares of Equinor ASA by 1.8% in the third quarter. Folketrygdfondet now owns 117,224,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,305,720,000 after buying an additional 2,037,306 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.41% of the company’s stock.

Equinor ASA Company Profile

Equinor ASA, an energy company, explores for, produces, transports, refines, and markets petroleum and petroleum-derived products, and other forms of energy in Norway and internationally. The company operates through Development & Production Norway; Development & Production USA; Development & Production International; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; New Energy Solutions; Technology, Projects & Drilling; Exploration; and Global Strategy & Business Development segments.

