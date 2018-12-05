Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for British American Tobacco PLC’s FY2018 Earnings (BTI)

British American Tobacco PLC (NYSE:BTI) – Stock analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies reduced their FY2018 earnings estimates for British American Tobacco in a research report issued on Sunday, December 2nd. Piper Jaffray Companies analyst M. Lavery now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $3.66 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $3.72. Piper Jaffray Companies also issued estimates for British American Tobacco’s FY2019 earnings at $3.86 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on BTI. Jefferies Financial Group cut British American Tobacco to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered British American Tobacco to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded British American Tobacco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on British American Tobacco in a report on Tuesday, October 16th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, DZ Bank reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Thursday, October 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.00.

NYSE:BTI opened at $34.24 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. British American Tobacco has a fifty-two week low of $34.12 and a fifty-two week high of $71.44.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,828,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,898,000 after buying an additional 156,133 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 22.3% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 38,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,947,000 after buying an additional 7,049 shares during the last quarter. Kavar Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of British American Tobacco during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,763,000. Cumberland Partners Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 114,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,755,000 after buying an additional 1,948 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambiar Investors LLC lifted its holdings in British American Tobacco by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 3,536,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,924,000 after purchasing an additional 58,775 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.36% of the company’s stock.

British American Tobacco Company Profile

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides cigarettes and other tobacco products worldwide. It manufactures vapour and tobacco heating products; oral tobacco and nicotine products, such as snus and moist snuff; cigars; and e-cigarettes. The company offers its products under the Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, Benson & Hedges, John Player Gold Leaf, State Express 555, and Shuang Xi brands.

