Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Leucrotta Exploration Inc’s FY2019 Earnings (LXE)

Leucrotta Exploration Inc (CVE:LXE) – Analysts at Beacon Securities issued their FY2019 earnings estimates for shares of Leucrotta Exploration in a report issued on Wednesday, November 28th. Beacon Securities analyst K. Wilson expects that the oil and natural gas company will post earnings per share of $0.01 for the year.

LXE has been the topic of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Leucrotta Exploration from C$2.50 to C$2.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 29th. Cormark decreased their target price on Leucrotta Exploration from C$3.00 to C$2.60 in a report on Thursday, November 29th. CIBC decreased their target price on Leucrotta Exploration from C$2.00 to C$1.60 in a report on Thursday, November 29th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Leucrotta Exploration from C$2.75 to C$2.45 in a report on Friday, October 5th. Finally, Desjardins decreased their target price on Leucrotta Exploration from C$2.75 to C$2.25 in a report on Thursday, November 29th.

LXE stock opened at C$1.12 on Monday. Leucrotta Exploration has a 1 year low of C$1.10 and a 1 year high of C$2.12.

In related news, insider Gmt Capital Corp sold 36,620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.44, for a total value of C$52,732.80.

About Leucrotta Exploration

Leucrotta Exploration Inc operates as an oil and natural gas company. The company acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas reserves in northeastern British Columbia, Canada. It holds interest in approximately 100,500 gross acres of Montney land in Doe/Mica. Leucrotta Exploration Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Calgary, Canada.

