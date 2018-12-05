Equity Residential (EQR) CEO David J. Neithercut Sells 25,000 Shares of Stock

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) CEO David J. Neithercut sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.51, for a total transaction of $1,787,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of EQR stock opened at $70.76 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $26.25 billion, a PE ratio of 22.61, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.43. Equity Residential has a one year low of $54.97 and a one year high of $71.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.13.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $652.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $645.77 million. Equity Residential had a net margin of 26.01% and a return on equity of 6.37%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Equity Residential will post 3.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on EQR shares. SunTrust Banks downgraded shares of Equity Residential from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 14th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $66.00 price target on shares of Equity Residential in a research report on Thursday, August 16th. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 5th. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Equity Residential in a research report on Tuesday, October 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.00.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Equity Residential by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,989,971 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,583,474,000 after purchasing an additional 845,417 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Equity Residential by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,660,719 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $678,982,000 after acquiring an additional 520,610 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its holdings in Equity Residential by 80.2% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,431,486 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $409,622,000 after acquiring an additional 2,862,717 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Equity Residential by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,086,929 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $403,319,000 after acquiring an additional 901,037 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Equity Residential by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,758,455 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $381,556,000 after acquiring an additional 69,262 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.44% of the company’s stock.

About Equity Residential

Equity Residential is an S&P 500 company focused on the acquisition, development and management of rental apartment properties located in urban and high-density suburban markets where today's renters want to live, work and play. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 306 properties consisting of 79,260 apartment units, primarily located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

