Equity Residential (EQR) Expected to Earn FY2020 Earnings of $3.71 Per Share

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2020 earnings estimates for Equity Residential in a research note issued to investors on Friday, November 30th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst O. Okusanya now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will earn $3.71 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $3.62.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $652.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $645.77 million. Equity Residential had a net margin of 26.01% and a return on equity of 6.37%. Equity Residential’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on EQR. SunTrust Banks downgraded shares of Equity Residential from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 14th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on shares of Equity Residential in a report on Thursday, August 16th. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 5th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Equity Residential in a report on Tuesday, October 16th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Equity Residential from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.00.

NYSE EQR opened at $70.76 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $26.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.43. Equity Residential has a 52 week low of $54.97 and a 52 week high of $71.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Landaas & Co. WI ADV bought a new position in shares of Equity Residential in the second quarter worth approximately $101,000. Stelac Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Equity Residential in the third quarter worth approximately $120,000. Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc. bought a new position in shares of Equity Residential in the third quarter worth approximately $137,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Equity Residential in the second quarter worth approximately $187,000. Finally, Girard Partners LTD. bought a new position in shares of Equity Residential in the second quarter worth approximately $203,000. Institutional investors own 87.44% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Alan W. George sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.82, for a total transaction of $2,373,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Michael L. Manelis sold 670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.91, for a total value of $45,499.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 255,963 shares of company stock worth $17,502,614. Company insiders own 3.75% of the company’s stock.

Equity Residential Company Profile

Equity Residential is an S&P 500 company focused on the acquisition, development and management of rental apartment properties located in urban and high-density suburban markets where today's renters want to live, work and play. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 306 properties consisting of 79,260 apartment units, primarily located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

