EscrowCoin (ESCO) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $17,179.00

EscrowCoin (CURRENCY:ESCO) traded 5% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on December 5th. During the last seven days, EscrowCoin has traded 23.2% lower against the dollar. EscrowCoin has a total market cap of $0.00 and $17,179.00 worth of EscrowCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One EscrowCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0792 or 0.00002101 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00039067 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00003360 BTC.

CoinToGo (2GO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00002759 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0298 or 0.00000790 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0406 or 0.00001077 BTC.

ZeusCrowdfunding (ZEUS) traded 93% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded down 19.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Wispr (WSP) traded down 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000080 BTC.

RPICoin (RPI) traded 18.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Arepacoin (AREPA) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000085 BTC.

About EscrowCoin

EscrowCoin (ESCO) is a coin. EscrowCoin’s total supply is 3,328,745 coins. EscrowCoin’s official Twitter account is @EscrowCoin. The Reddit community for EscrowCoin is /r/Webchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. EscrowCoin’s official website is escrow-coin.com.

Buying and Selling EscrowCoin

EscrowCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EscrowCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EscrowCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EscrowCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

