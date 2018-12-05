Essential Properties Realty Trust (EPRT) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning.

According to Zacks, “Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. is a real estate company. It owns, acquires and manages single-tenant properties which are net leased on a long-term basis to service-oriented and experience-based businesses. The company serves restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical services, convenience stores, entertainment, early childhood education, health and fitness sector. Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. is based in Princeton, New Jersey. “

Separately, Bank of America downgraded Essential Properties Realty Trust from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $15.11.

Shares of EPRT stock opened at $14.22 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 12.86, a quick ratio of 12.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Essential Properties Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $13.05 and a fifty-two week high of $14.75.

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 5th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $25.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.60 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Essential Properties Realty Trust will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

In other Essential Properties Realty Trust news, VP Daniel P. Donlan bought 2,100 shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.76 per share, with a total value of $28,896.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Peter M. Mavoides bought 10,000 shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.29 per share, for a total transaction of $142,900.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 22,100 shares of company stock worth $313,396 over the last three months.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Claybrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp purchased a new position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $271,000. Centersquare Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $315,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $335,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $423,000. 78.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Company Profile

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical services, convenience stores, entertainment, early childhood education, and health and fitness on a long-term basis.

