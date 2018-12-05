Euromoney Institutional Investor (ERM) Receives “Buy” Rating from Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt restated their buy rating on shares of Euromoney Institutional Investor (LON:ERM) in a research note released on Tuesday.

ERM stock opened at GBX 1,270 ($16.59) on Tuesday. Euromoney Institutional Investor has a fifty-two week low of GBX 995 ($13.00) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,358 ($17.74).

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 29th will be paid a dividend of GBX 22.30 ($0.29) per share. This is an increase from Euromoney Institutional Investor’s previous dividend of $10.20. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.77%.

About Euromoney Institutional Investor

Euromoney Institutional Investor PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a business-to-business information company in the United Kingdom, North America, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Asset Management; Pricing, Data and Market Intelligence; Banking and Finance; and Commodity Events.

