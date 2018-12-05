Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (EEFT) CEO Kevin J. Caponecchi Sells 36,517 Shares of Stock

Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) CEO Kevin J. Caponecchi sold 36,517 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.40, for a total transaction of $4,360,129.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 97,774 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,674,215.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of Euronet Worldwide stock opened at $116.26 on Wednesday. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.67 and a 52-week high of $121.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.06 billion, a PE ratio of 26.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 18th. The business services provider reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.05. Euronet Worldwide had a net margin of 6.02% and a return on equity of 24.13%. The business had revenue of $714.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $709.33 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Euronet Worldwide, Inc. will post 5.25 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on EEFT shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Euronet Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 11th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on shares of Euronet Worldwide to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 12th. William Blair raised shares of Euronet Worldwide from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 1st. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their price objective on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $111.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 1st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Euronet Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $128.88.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. TD Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Euronet Worldwide during the 2nd quarter valued at about $276,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in Euronet Worldwide by 25.2% during the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 4,726 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $396,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in Euronet Worldwide by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 354,594 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,704,000 after acquiring an additional 28,000 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Euronet Worldwide by 154.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,835,150 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $237,501,000 after acquiring an additional 1,720,465 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Euronet Worldwide by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 182,643 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,301,000 after acquiring an additional 8,660 shares during the period.

About Euronet Worldwide

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, retailers, service providers, and individual consumers worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Electronic Financial Transaction (EFT) Processing, epay, and Money Transfer.

