Eversource Energy (ES) Upgraded at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has $73.00 price objective on the utilities provider’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $62.00.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on ES. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Eversource Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, November 30th. Barclays set a $66.00 price objective on Eversource Energy and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Saturday, November 17th. ValuEngine upgraded Eversource Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 16th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on Eversource Energy from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, September 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Eversource Energy from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, September 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $65.73.

ES stock opened at $68.95 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $21.66 billion, a PE ratio of 22.17, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.54. Eversource Energy has a 52 week low of $52.76 and a 52 week high of $69.82.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 9.32% and a net margin of 12.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Eversource Energy will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ES. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. boosted its position in Eversource Energy by 1,308.3% during the 2nd quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. now owns 1,859 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,727 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in Eversource Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $117,000. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Eversource Energy by 175.3% during the 3rd quarter. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,963 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the period. TLP Group LLC purchased a new stake in Eversource Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $122,000. Finally, Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Eversource Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $148,000. 73.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eversource Energy Company Profile

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates in three segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, and Natural Gas Distribution. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; and distribution of natural gas.

