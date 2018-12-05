Evogene (EVGN) vs. Bion Environmental Technologies (BNET) Head-To-Head Comparison

Evogene (NASDAQ:EVGN) and Bion Environmental Technologies (OTCMKTS:BNET) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

35.3% of Evogene shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of Bion Environmental Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 12.7% of Bion Environmental Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Evogene and Bion Environmental Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Evogene -1,147.40% -33.97% -30.11% Bion Environmental Technologies N/A N/A -4,902.86%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Evogene and Bion Environmental Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Evogene 0 0 0 0 N/A Bion Environmental Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Evogene and Bion Environmental Technologies’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Evogene $3.38 million 18.28 -$20.83 million N/A N/A Bion Environmental Technologies N/A N/A -$3.01 million N/A N/A

Bion Environmental Technologies has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Evogene.

Volatility & Risk

Evogene has a beta of 0.81, meaning that its stock price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bion Environmental Technologies has a beta of -0.89, meaning that its stock price is 189% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Evogene Company Profile

Evogene Ltd., a biotechnology company, focuses on the enhancement of crop productivity and performance in the United States, Germany, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Evogene, Evofuel, and Biomica. The Evogene segment develops seed traits, ag-chemical products, and ag-biological products to enhance plant performance. This segment develops seed traits enhancing plant yield and tolerance to abiotic stresses, such as enhanced tolerance to drought, heat, and salinity, as well as seed traits for enhancing plant resistance to biotic stresses, including resistance to diseases, pests, and insects; novel herbicides; and bio-stimulants and bio-pesticides comprising microbial-based products that are applied externally to the plant for yield enhancement. Its products focus on various crops, such as corn, soybean, wheat, rice, and cotton. The Evofuel segment develops enhanced species of the castor bean plant to serve as a source of feedstock for biofuel and other industrial uses. The Biomica segment discovers and develops human microbiome-based therapeutics for the treatment of immune-mediated and infectious diseases. The company has strategic collaborations with various agricultural companies, including BASF, Bayer, DuPont, Monsanto, Dow Chemical, Syngenta, and Insolo Agroindustrial S.A. Evogene Ltd. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Rehovot, Israel.

Bion Environmental Technologies Company Profile

Bion Environmental Technologies, Inc. develops patented and proprietary technology that provides environmental solution to a source of pollution in agriculture and confined animal feeding operations (CAFOs) in the United States and internationally. Its technology produces the reductions of nutrient releases to water and air, including ammonia from livestock waste streams. The company focuses on the installation of its systems to retrofit and environmentally remediate existing CAFOs; develop waste treatment facilities; and licensing and/or joint venturing of its technology and applications. Bion Environmental Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1987 and is based in Crestone, Colorado.

