Exelon Co. (EXC) Position Trimmed by Accident Compensation Corp

Accident Compensation Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC) by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 167,892 shares of the energy giant’s stock after selling 16,000 shares during the quarter. Exelon makes up approximately 2.1% of Accident Compensation Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Accident Compensation Corp’s holdings in Exelon were worth $7,330,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Welch Group LLC bought a new position in Exelon during the third quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Landaas & Co. WI ADV bought a new position in shares of Exelon in the second quarter valued at approximately $116,000. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Exelon by 106.5% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,653 shares of the energy giant’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,368 shares during the period. Burt Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Exelon by 81.6% in the third quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors now owns 2,884 shares of the energy giant’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296 shares during the period. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Exelon in the third quarter valued at approximately $127,000. 78.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on EXC. SunTrust Banks reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of Exelon in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Exelon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 27th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Exelon from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 price target on shares of Exelon in a research report on Wednesday, November 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Exelon from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 6th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Exelon presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.28.

Shares of EXC stock opened at $46.95 on Wednesday. Exelon Co. has a 1 year low of $35.57 and a 1 year high of $47.37. The firm has a market cap of $44.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.33.

Exelon (NYSE:EXC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The energy giant reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88. Exelon had a net margin of 10.67% and a return on equity of 9.35%. The business had revenue of $8.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. Exelon’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Exelon Co. will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.345 per share. This represents a $1.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 14th. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.08%.

About Exelon

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in energy generation and delivery businesses in the United States and Canada. The company owns electric generating facilities, such as nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, and solar generating facilities. It also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

