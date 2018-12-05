Extraction Oil & Gas Inc (XOG) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $280.07 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Extraction Oil & Gas Inc (NASDAQ:XOG) will report $280.07 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Extraction Oil & Gas’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $325.45 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $258.00 million. Extraction Oil & Gas posted sales of $214.03 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 30.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Extraction Oil & Gas will report full-year sales of $1.00 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $939.00 million to $1.10 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $1.23 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.14 billion to $1.32 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Extraction Oil & Gas.

Extraction Oil & Gas (NASDAQ:XOG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 6th. The energy company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $282.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $256.67 million. Extraction Oil & Gas had a positive return on equity of 2.07% and a negative net margin of 0.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.20) EPS.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Macquarie cut Extraction Oil & Gas from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. KLR Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Extraction Oil & Gas in a research note on Monday, August 20th. BidaskClub cut Extraction Oil & Gas from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. BMO Capital Markets cut Extraction Oil & Gas from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 8th. Finally, Williams Capital set a $15.00 price objective on Extraction Oil & Gas and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.50.

NASDAQ:XOG opened at $5.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.85. Extraction Oil & Gas has a one year low of $5.43 and a one year high of $17.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 199.33 and a beta of 1.67.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC acquired a new stake in Extraction Oil & Gas in the third quarter worth approximately $105,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in Extraction Oil & Gas in the third quarter worth approximately $119,000. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in Extraction Oil & Gas in the second quarter worth approximately $158,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Extraction Oil & Gas in the first quarter worth approximately $181,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in Extraction Oil & Gas in the third quarter worth approximately $202,000. 94.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Extraction Oil & Gas Company Profile

Extraction Oil & Gas, Inc, an independent oil and gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquid reserves in the Rocky Mountain region, primarily in the Wattenberg Field of the Denver-Julesburg (DJ) Basin of Colorado. As of December 31, 2017, it had approximately 171,400 net acres of contiguous acreage blocks in the productive areas of the DJ Basin; held approximately 183,300 net acres outside of the Core DJ Basin; had estimated proved reserves of approximately 292.7 MMBoe; and had 1,300 gross producing wells.

