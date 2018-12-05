EZCORP Inc (EZPW) Shares Bought by Axa

Axa boosted its stake in EZCORP Inc (NASDAQ:EZPW) by 511.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 185,971 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 155,571 shares during the period. Axa’s holdings in EZCORP were worth $1,990,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of EZCORP by 9.5% during the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 169,282 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,811,000 after purchasing an additional 14,752 shares during the last quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of EZCORP by 40.8% during the third quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 56,969 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $610,000 after purchasing an additional 16,507 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of EZCORP by 21.8% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 74,659 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $799,000 after purchasing an additional 13,364 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of EZCORP by 13.1% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 150,800 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,614,000 after purchasing an additional 17,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of EZCORP during the third quarter worth approximately $844,000.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine cut EZCORP from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 26th. BidaskClub cut EZCORP from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded EZCORP from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. EZCORP presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.50.

EZCORP stock opened at $8.97 on Wednesday. EZCORP Inc has a 12 month low of $8.84 and a 12 month high of $15.10. The company has a market cap of $519.64 million, a PE ratio of 11.35 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.27.

EZCORP (NASDAQ:EZPW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 14th. The credit services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.05. EZCORP had a return on equity of 6.49% and a net margin of 4.80%. The firm had revenue of $206.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $196.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. EZCORP’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that EZCORP Inc will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About EZCORP

EZCORP, Inc provides pawn loans. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Pawn, Mexico Pawn, and Other International. It offers pawn loans, which are non-recourse loans collateralized by tangible personal property, such as jewelry, consumer electronics, power tools, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and sells merchandise, including collateral forfeited from pawn lending operations and used merchandise purchased from customers.

