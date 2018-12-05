F.N.B. (FNB) Stock Price Down 5.1%

F.N.B. Corp (NYSE:FNB)’s share price traded down 5.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $11.45 and last traded at $11.54. 3,239,117 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 29% from the average session volume of 2,512,469 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.16.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on FNB shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of F.N.B. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 5th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $15.00 price objective on shares of F.N.B. and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of F.N.B. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.33.

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.47, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 23rd. The bank reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $309.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $313.18 million. F.N.B. had a net margin of 20.94% and a return on equity of 8.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that F.N.B. Corp will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 3rd will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 30th. F.N.B.’s payout ratio is currently 51.61%.

In other F.N.B. news, Chairman Vincent J. Delie, Jr. purchased 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.21 per share, for a total transaction of $72,865.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 262,829 shares in the company, valued at $2,946,313.09. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Vincent J. Calabrese purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.21 per share, for a total transaction of $56,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 115,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,300,068.54. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 22,500 shares of company stock valued at $257,895 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its position in F.N.B. by 53.0% in the third quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 30,994 shares of the bank’s stock worth $376,000 after acquiring an additional 10,735 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in F.N.B. by 1.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,783,874 shares of the bank’s stock worth $378,851,000 after acquiring an additional 488,170 shares in the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc raised its position in F.N.B. by 3.0% in the third quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 290,634 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,695,000 after acquiring an additional 8,473 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in F.N.B. by 77.7% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,248,323 shares of the bank’s stock worth $66,759,000 after acquiring an additional 2,294,054 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in F.N.B. by 52.1% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,081 shares of the bank’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 8,253 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.89% of the company’s stock.

F.N.B. Company Profile (NYSE:FNB)

F.N.B. Corporation, a financial holding company, provides a range of financial services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses. The company operates through four segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, and Consumer Finance. It offers commercial banking solutions, including corporate and small business banking, investment real estate financing, business credit, capital market, and lease financing services.

