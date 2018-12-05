Facebook (FB) Stock Rating Lowered by Stifel Nicolaus

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) was downgraded by research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. They presently have a $150.00 target price on the social networking company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 8.75% from the stock’s previous close.

The analysts wrote, “We are lowering our rating on Facebook shares to and maintaining our $150 target price. Facebook’s management team has created too many adversaries – politicians/ regulators, tech leaders, consumers, and employees – to not experience long-term negative ramifications on its business. The political and regulatory blowback seems like it may lead to restrictions on how Facebook operates, over time. Many leaders of Silicon Valley, including respected voices Cook, have turned against Facebook due to differences in corporate values. Most importantly, consumers and some employees seem to have grown disenchanted with the company.””

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on FB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Facebook from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 18th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a research report on Thursday, August 23rd. Moffett Nathanson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a research report on Tuesday, September 4th. BidaskClub raised Facebook from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 27th. Finally, Aegis upped their target price on Facebook from $206.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $192.77.

Shares of NASDAQ FB traded down $3.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $137.93. 30,227,734 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,389,828. Facebook has a 1 year low of $126.85 and a 1 year high of $218.62. The company has a market cap of $408.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.57.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The social networking company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $13.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.82 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 27.89% and a net margin of 37.57%. Facebook’s quarterly revenue was up 32.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.59 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Facebook will post 7.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Susan J.S. Taylor sold 2,268 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.81, for a total value of $308,017.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $286,830.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Colin Stretch sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.25, for a total value of $122,437.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 96,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,695,508. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 518,103 shares of company stock valued at $79,159,534 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 16.25% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FB. Townsend & Associates Inc increased its stake in shares of Facebook by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc now owns 4,077 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $792,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the period. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. increased its stake in shares of Facebook by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 12,658 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,462,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc. increased its stake in shares of Facebook by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 1,797 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the period. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Facebook by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,430 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,986,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the period. Finally, Truewealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Facebook by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Truewealth LLC now owns 4,306 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $837,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the period. 58.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. Its products include Facebook Website and mobile application that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing visual stories through photos, videos, and direct messages; Messenger, a messaging application to communicate with other people, groups, and businesses across various platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a mobile messaging application.

