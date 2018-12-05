FactSet Research Systems Inc. (FDS) Shares Bought by Great Lakes Advisors LLC

Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,165 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 50 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $2,050,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FDS. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,077,969 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $464,863,000 after buying an additional 100,449 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 44.3% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 313,750 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $70,189,000 after buying an additional 96,250 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,389,051 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $671,373,000 after buying an additional 62,132 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 2,670.0% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 61,162 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,116,000 after buying an additional 58,954 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 32.8% during the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 214,490 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,358,000 after buying an additional 52,955 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.37% of the company’s stock.

Get FactSet Research Systems alerts:

NYSE:FDS opened at $227.74 on Wednesday. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a one year low of $183.89 and a one year high of $237.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.92 billion, a PE ratio of 26.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.92.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 25th. The business services provider reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.21 by ($0.01). FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 19.78% and a return on equity of 58.62%. The business had revenue of $345.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $346.39 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.90 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 9.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 30th will be issued a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 29th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.01%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley set a $210.00 price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $203.00 to $219.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 26th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 26th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $188.00 to $223.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 26th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $214.30.

In related news, SVP Matthew J. Mcnulty sold 1,684 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total transaction of $378,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $838,575. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert J. Robie sold 1,174 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.78, for a total transaction of $263,891.72. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $643,320.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “FactSet Research Systems Inc. (FDS) Shares Bought by Great Lakes Advisors LLC” was first posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this article on another website, it was stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright & trademark legislation. The legal version of this article can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/05/factset-research-systems-inc-fds-shares-bought-by-great-lakes-advisors-llc.html.

FactSet Research Systems Company Profile

FactSet Research Systems Inc provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It delivers insight and information to financial investment professionals through its analytics, services, contents, and technologies.

Featured Article: Cost of Equity

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS).

Receive News & Ratings for FactSet Research Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FactSet Research Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.