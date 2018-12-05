Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd Subordinate Voting Shares (FFH) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd Subordinate Voting Shares (TSE:FFH) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$729.00.

A number of equities analysts have commented on FFH shares. CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd Subordinate Voting Shares from C$750.00 to C$725.00 in a research report on Monday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd Subordinate Voting Shares from C$770.00 to C$720.00 in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. Cormark reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd Subordinate Voting Shares in a research report on Monday, November 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd Subordinate Voting Shares from C$650.00 to C$625.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 5th.

Shares of TSE:FFH traded down C$7.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$630.00. The stock had a trading volume of 9,664 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,586. Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd Subordinate Voting Shares has a 12 month low of C$591.00 and a 12 month high of C$788.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.63, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd Subordinate Voting Shares (TSE:FFH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The company reported C$11.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$14.60 by C($3.38). The company had revenue of C$5.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$5.49 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd Subordinate Voting Shares will post 42.7099971324645 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd Subordinate Voting Shares Company Profile

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance, and investment management services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company also underwrites specialty insurance and reinsurance; develops, produces, markets, and distributes television programs; and franchises, owns, and operates dining restaurants and holiday resorts.

