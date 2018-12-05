Falcon Oil & Gas (FO) Shares Down 6.1%

Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd (CVE:FO) shares were down 6.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.23 and last traded at C$0.23. Approximately 198,500 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 13% from the average daily volume of 228,922 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.25.

Falcon Oil & Gas Company Profile (CVE:FO)

Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd., an oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of unconventional oil and gas assets in Australia, Hungary, South Africa, and Canada. It holds interests in three exploration permits covering an area of approximately 1.4 million net acres in the Beetaloo Basin, Northern Territory, Australia.

