Faroe Petroleum (FPM) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Peel Hunt

Faroe Petroleum (LON:FPM)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at Peel Hunt in a note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Faroe Petroleum from GBX 156 ($2.04) to GBX 160 ($2.09) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 17th. Barclays upped their target price on Faroe Petroleum from GBX 145 ($1.89) to GBX 160 ($2.09) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 190 ($2.48) target price on shares of Faroe Petroleum in a research report on Monday, October 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 190 ($2.48) target price on shares of Faroe Petroleum in a research report on Tuesday, November 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 167.43 ($2.19).

Shares of LON FPM opened at GBX 158.10 ($2.07) on Wednesday. Faroe Petroleum has a 52-week low of GBX 74.50 ($0.97) and a 52-week high of GBX 116.80 ($1.53).

Faroe Petroleum Company Profile

Faroe Petroleum plc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, appraisal, and development of oil and gas fields in Northwest Europe. The company has interests in the Trym, Tambar, Ula, and Ringhorne East fields in Norway; and Blane oil field in the United Kingdom. As of January 1, 2018, it had proven and probable reserves of 114.1 million barrels of oil equivalent.

