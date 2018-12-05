FDx Advisors Inc. Has $541,000 Holdings in Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (SBH)

FDx Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH) by 41.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,409 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 8,556 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Sally Beauty were worth $541,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of Sally Beauty by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 46,020 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $738,000 after purchasing an additional 4,605 shares during the last quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. increased its stake in Sally Beauty by 8.2% during the second quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 74,484 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,194,000 after acquiring an additional 5,637 shares during the period. Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc. increased its stake in Sally Beauty by 24.3% during the second quarter. Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc. now owns 32,398 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $519,000 after acquiring an additional 6,332 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in Sally Beauty during the second quarter valued at about $103,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. increased its stake in Sally Beauty by 0.8% during the third quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 782,034 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $14,382,000 after acquiring an additional 6,505 shares during the period.

In related news, CFO Aaron E. Alt acquired 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $20.75 per share, for a total transaction of $49,800.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 88,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,834,113.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Scott C. Sherman sold 3,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.72, for a total value of $67,332.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,312 shares in the company, valued at $289,136.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SBH shares. BMO Capital Markets set a $22.00 price target on Sally Beauty and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sally Beauty from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded Sally Beauty from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 12th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Sally Beauty from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $15.00 price target on Sally Beauty and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Sally Beauty has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.22.

SBH stock opened at $20.21 on Wednesday. Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.72 and a 1-year high of $23.61. The company has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a PE ratio of 9.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.19.

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 8th. The specialty retailer reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.03. Sally Beauty had a negative return on equity of 82.55% and a net margin of 6.56%. The company had revenue of $966.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $965.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

About Sally Beauty

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. The company operates through two segments, Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group. The Sally Beauty Supply segment offers beauty products, including hair color and care, skin and nail care, beauty sundries, and styling tools for retail customers and salon professionals.

