FDx Advisors Inc. Has $556,000 Holdings in athenahealth, Inc (ATHN)

FDx Advisors Inc. grew its stake in athenahealth, Inc (NASDAQ:ATHN) by 20.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,161 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 706 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in athenahealth were worth $556,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of athenahealth by 0.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,565,845 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $726,608,000 after purchasing an additional 25,304 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of athenahealth by 3.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,739,544 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $276,833,000 after purchasing an additional 62,665 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of athenahealth by 14.7% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,620,067 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $216,440,000 after purchasing an additional 207,713 shares during the period. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd bought a new position in shares of athenahealth in the third quarter worth about $106,074,000. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of athenahealth by 12.0% in the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 549,035 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $87,373,000 after purchasing an additional 58,631 shares during the period. 96.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Daniel P. Haley sold 2,204 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.23, for a total transaction of $280,414.92. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,555 shares in the company, valued at $1,342,912.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 2,504 shares of company stock worth $317,891 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ATHN opened at $132.48 on Wednesday. athenahealth, Inc has a 12-month low of $116.77 and a 12-month high of $163.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a current ratio of 2.74. The stock has a market cap of $5.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.72, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.82.

athenahealth (NASDAQ:ATHN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 9th. The health services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.10. athenahealth had a return on equity of 15.35% and a net margin of 9.57%. The firm had revenue of $331.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $336.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that athenahealth, Inc will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ATHN shares. BidaskClub upgraded athenahealth from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 13th. Leerink Swann set a $138.00 price objective on athenahealth and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of athenahealth in a research note on Friday, September 28th. MED dropped their price objective on athenahealth to $140.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 19th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on athenahealth from $170.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $147.71.

athenahealth Company Profile

athenahealth, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides network-based medical record, revenue cycle, patient engagement, care coordination, and population health services for medical groups and health systems. It offers athenaCollector, a network-enabled billing and practice management solution; athenaClinicals, an electronic health record for managing patient's clinical documentation; athenaCommunicator, an engagement and communication solution that provides an automated communication service between patients and provider practices for interactions outside the exam room; and athenaCoordinator for order transmission and care coordination services.

