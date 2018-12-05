FDx Advisors Inc. Purchases Shares of 14,653 DSW Inc. (DSW)

FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DSW Inc. (NYSE:DSW) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 14,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $496,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in DSW by 45.5% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 138,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,581,000 after purchasing an additional 43,346 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in DSW by 21.7% in the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 15,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 2,694 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in DSW in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,234,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in DSW in the second quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in DSW by 10.7% in the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 20,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 1,947 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.35% of the company’s stock.

DSW stock opened at $26.36 on Wednesday. DSW Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.01 and a 12 month high of $34.63. The company has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of 17.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.12.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on DSW shares. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on DSW from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 29th. MKM Partners set a $29.00 price target on DSW and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded DSW from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 30th. ValuEngine raised DSW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 28th. Finally, UBS Group raised DSW to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 16th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.64.

DSW Company Profile

DSW Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a branded footwear and accessories retailer in the United States. The company offers dresses, casual and athletic footwear, and accessories under various brands for women, men, and kids. It also provides handbags, hosiery, jewelry, and other accessories.

