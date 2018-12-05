FedEx (FDX) Stock Price Down 6.3% on Analyst Downgrade

FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) shares fell 6.3% on Tuesday after Zacks Investment Research downgraded the stock from a hold rating to a sell rating. The stock traded as low as $212.80 and last traded at $215.52. 3,816,639 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 126% from the average session volume of 1,686,638 shares. The stock had previously closed at $230.04.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on FDX. Bank of America lowered their price objective on FedEx from $310.00 to $304.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 18th. Morgan Stanley set a $240.00 price objective on FedEx and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 22nd. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on FedEx from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 18th. Citigroup decreased their price target on FedEx from $304.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and set a $286.00 price target on shares of FedEx in a research note on Friday, October 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $285.85.

In related news, Director Susan Patricia Griffith acquired 1,000 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $225.16 per share, for a total transaction of $225,160.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director John A. Edwardson sold 1,160 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.35, for a total value of $281,126.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 32,800 shares in the company, valued at $7,949,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FDX. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx in the second quarter valued at $171,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its stake in shares of FedEx by 5,829.2% in the second quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,423 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 1,399 shares in the last quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC raised its stake in shares of FedEx by 15.2% in the second quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 2,306 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $524,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx in the second quarter valued at $136,000. Finally, Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. raised its stake in shares of FedEx by 1.0% in the second quarter. Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. now owns 33,939 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $7,706,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.11% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market cap of $60.35 billion, a PE ratio of 14.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, September 17th. The shipping service provider reported $3.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.78 by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $17.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.88 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 7.16% and a return on equity of 23.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.65 EPS. Research analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 17.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 10th will be issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 7th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.98%.

FedEx Company Profile (NYSE:FDX)

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment provides business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

