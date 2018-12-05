Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV (FCAU) Holdings Boosted by AMP Capital Investors Ltd

AMP Capital Investors Ltd grew its stake in shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV (NYSE:FCAU) by 2.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 609,263 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,925 shares during the period. AMP Capital Investors Ltd’s holdings in Fiat Chrysler Automobiles were worth $10,941,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH boosted its holdings in Fiat Chrysler Automobiles by 1.0% during the third quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH now owns 325,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,838,000 after buying an additional 3,253 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Fiat Chrysler Automobiles by 154.5% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 3,707 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in Fiat Chrysler Automobiles by 4.3% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 89,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,483,000 after buying an additional 3,721 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Fiat Chrysler Automobiles by 15.9% during the second quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 28,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,000 after buying an additional 3,959 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Fiat Chrysler Automobiles by 11.5% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 39,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $750,000 after buying an additional 4,100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.55% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FCAU opened at $16.49 on Wednesday. Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV has a fifty-two week low of $14.97 and a fifty-two week high of $24.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $32.33 billion, a PE ratio of 6.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.94.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on FCAU shares. Societe Generale upgraded Fiat Chrysler Automobiles from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 5th. ValuEngine upgraded Fiat Chrysler Automobiles from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fiat Chrysler Automobiles from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 31st. HSBC cut Fiat Chrysler Automobiles from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 26th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Fiat Chrysler Automobiles from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.80.

About Fiat Chrysler Automobiles

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, distributes, and sells vehicles, components, and production systems. The company operates through six segments: NAFTA, LATAM, APAC, EMEA, Maserati, and Components. It provides passenger cars, trucks, and light commercial vehicles under the Jeep, Ram, Dodge, Chrysler, Fiat, Fiat Professional, Alfa Romeo, and Abarth brands; and luxury vehicles under the Maserati brand, as well as related service parts and accessories, and service contracts under the Mopar brand.

