Fidelity National Financial Inc (FNF) Shares Bought by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in Fidelity National Financial Inc (NYSE:FNF) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 276,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,491 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Financial were worth $10,891,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Keybank National Association OH lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 9.8% during the second quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 14,952 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $562,000 after purchasing an additional 1,336 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 8.2% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 18,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $702,000 after purchasing an additional 1,409 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 1.2% during the third quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 146,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,759,000 after purchasing an additional 1,689 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 4.3% during the second quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 42,621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,603,000 after purchasing an additional 1,776 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 4.2% during the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 49,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,857,000 after purchasing an additional 1,974 shares during the period. 82.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Fidelity National Financial news, Director John D. Rood bought 31,200 shares of Fidelity National Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, October 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $32.51 per share, with a total value of $1,014,312.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 43,681 shares in the company, valued at $1,420,069.31. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Cary H. Thompson sold 85,639 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.10, for a total value of $3,434,123.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 74,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,967,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays set a $43.00 price target on Fidelity National Financial and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 26th. ValuEngine downgraded Fidelity National Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fidelity National Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.40.

Fidelity National Financial stock opened at $32.70 on Wednesday. Fidelity National Financial Inc has a one year low of $31.14 and a one year high of $42.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.41 and a beta of 0.91.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.01). Fidelity National Financial had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 16.32%. The business had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. Fidelity National Financial’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Fidelity National Financial Inc will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 14th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 13th. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.86%.

Fidelity National Financial Company Profile

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides title insurance, technology, and transaction services to the real estate and mortgage industries in the United States. The company operates in Title, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including collection and trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and conveyances, and home warranty insurance.

