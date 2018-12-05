FidentiaX Price Tops $0.0051 on Major Exchanges (FDX)

FidentiaX (CURRENCY:FDX) traded 39.5% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on December 5th. One FidentiaX token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0051 or 0.00000130 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, FidentiaX has traded 32.6% lower against the dollar. FidentiaX has a total market capitalization of $531,795.00 and $300.00 worth of FidentiaX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

FidentiaX Profile

FidentiaX (CRYPTO:FDX) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 16th, 2017. FidentiaX’s total supply is 130,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 105,000,000 tokens. FidentiaX’s official website is www.fidentiax.com. The Reddit community for FidentiaX is /r/fidentiaX. FidentiaX’s official Twitter account is @fidentiaX and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling FidentiaX

FidentiaX can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: COSS. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FidentiaX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FidentiaX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FidentiaX using one of the exchanges listed above.

