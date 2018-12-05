Financial Contrast: Corning Natural Gas (CNIG) & RGC Resources (RGCO)

Corning Natural Gas (OTCMKTS:CNIG) and RGC Resources (NASDAQ:RGCO) are both small-cap utilities companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Dividends

Corning Natural Gas pays an annual dividend of $0.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.0%. RGC Resources pays an annual dividend of $0.62 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.3%. RGC Resources pays out 65.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. RGC Resources has increased its dividend for 5 consecutive years.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Corning Natural Gas and RGC Resources’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Corning Natural Gas $30.04 million 1.87 $2.10 million N/A N/A RGC Resources $65.54 million 3.34 $7.30 million $0.95 28.87

RGC Resources has higher revenue and earnings than Corning Natural Gas.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Corning Natural Gas and RGC Resources, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Corning Natural Gas 0 0 0 0 N/A RGC Resources 0 2 0 0 2.00

RGC Resources has a consensus price target of $27.00, indicating a potential downside of 1.57%. Given RGC Resources’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe RGC Resources is more favorable than Corning Natural Gas.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

4.3% of Corning Natural Gas shares are owned by institutional investors. 30.6% of Corning Natural Gas shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.9% of RGC Resources shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Corning Natural Gas and RGC Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Corning Natural Gas 7.18% 8.15% 2.49% RGC Resources 11.14% 9.60% 3.50%

Volatility and Risk

Corning Natural Gas has a beta of 0.29, suggesting that its share price is 71% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, RGC Resources has a beta of -0.15, suggesting that its share price is 115% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

RGC Resources beats Corning Natural Gas on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Corning Natural Gas Company Profile

Corning Natural Gas Holding Corporation, through its subsidiaries, distributes natural gas and electricity. The company offers natural gas to approximately 15,000 customers through approximately 425 miles of distribution main and 86 regulating stations; and electricity to approximately 4,600 customers through approximately 160 miles of electric distribution wire and poles, and 21 miles of gas distribution pipe. It also transports and compresses gas for a gas producer from its gathering network into an interstate pipeline. The company serves residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the Corning, Hammondsport, and Virgil areas, as well as in Pike county; and distributes to two other gas utilities that serve the Elmira and Bath areas of New York. Corning Natural Gas Holding Corporation was founded in 1904 and is headquartered in Corning, New York.

RGC Resources Company Profile

RGC Resources, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy services company. The company sells and distributes natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Roanoke, Virginia, and the surrounding localities. It also provides various unregulated services. The company operates approximately 1,135 miles of transmission and distribution pipeline; and a liquefied natural gas storage facility located in Botetourt County, as well as owns and operates 8 metering stations. RGC Resources, Inc. was founded in 1912 and is based in Roanoke, Virginia.

