Financial Contrast: Global Ship Lease (GSL) vs. Globus Maritime (GLBS)

Global Ship Lease (NYSE:GSL) and Globus Maritime (NASDAQ:GLBS) are both small-cap transportation companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

Get Global Ship Lease alerts:

This table compares Global Ship Lease and Globus Maritime’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Global Ship Lease -59.00% 6.42% 2.43% Globus Maritime -20.44% -8.12% -3.87%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Global Ship Lease and Globus Maritime, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Global Ship Lease 0 0 0 0 N/A Globus Maritime 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Global Ship Lease and Globus Maritime’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Global Ship Lease $158.99 million 0.28 -$74.26 million N/A N/A Globus Maritime $14.42 million 0.88 -$6.47 million N/A N/A

Globus Maritime has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Global Ship Lease.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

6.1% of Global Ship Lease shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.8% of Globus Maritime shares are held by institutional investors. 59.2% of Globus Maritime shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Global Ship Lease has a beta of 0.81, indicating that its stock price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Globus Maritime has a beta of 2.59, indicating that its stock price is 159% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Globus Maritime beats Global Ship Lease on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Global Ship Lease Company Profile

Global Ship Lease, Inc. owns and charters containerships of various sizes under long-term fixed-rate charters to container shipping companies. As of December 31, 2017, it owned 18 vessels with a total capacity of 82,312 twenty-foot equivalent units. The company is based in London, the United Kingdom.

Globus Maritime Company Profile

Globus Maritime Limited, an integrated dry bulk shipping company, provides marine transportation services worldwide. The company owns, operates, and manages a fleet of dry bulk vessels that transport iron ore, coal, grain, steel products, cement, alumina, and other dry bulk cargoes. As of December 31, 2017, it owned and operated five vessels with a total carrying capacity of 300.571 deadweight tonnage. The company was founded in 2006 and is based in Athens, Greece. Globus Maritime Limited is a subsidiary of Firment Trading Limited.

Receive News & Ratings for Global Ship Lease Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Ship Lease and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.