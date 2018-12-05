Financial Contrast: Mitsui & Co Ltd (MITSY) versus Macquarie Infrastructure (MIC)

Mitsui & Co Ltd (OTCMKTS:MITSY) and Macquarie Infrastructure (NYSE:MIC) are both industrial products companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and institutional ownership.

Risk & Volatility

Mitsui & Co Ltd has a beta of 0.79, meaning that its share price is 21% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Macquarie Infrastructure has a beta of 1.47, meaning that its share price is 47% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Mitsui & Co Ltd and Macquarie Infrastructure’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mitsui & Co Ltd 7.04% 9.31% 3.50% Macquarie Infrastructure 25.26% 5.81% 2.38%

Dividends

Mitsui & Co Ltd pays an annual dividend of $7.26 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.4%. Macquarie Infrastructure pays an annual dividend of $4.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 9.6%. Mitsui & Co Ltd pays out 16.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Macquarie Infrastructure pays out 156.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Macquarie Infrastructure has increased its dividend for 6 consecutive years. Macquarie Infrastructure is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Mitsui & Co Ltd and Macquarie Infrastructure, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mitsui & Co Ltd 0 0 0 0 N/A Macquarie Infrastructure 1 4 2 0 2.14

Macquarie Infrastructure has a consensus target price of $51.00, indicating a potential upside of 22.89%. Given Macquarie Infrastructure’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Macquarie Infrastructure is more favorable than Mitsui & Co Ltd.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Mitsui & Co Ltd and Macquarie Infrastructure’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mitsui & Co Ltd $44.18 billion 0.62 $3.77 billion $42.89 7.15 Macquarie Infrastructure $1.81 billion 1.96 $451.20 million $2.56 16.21

Mitsui & Co Ltd has higher revenue and earnings than Macquarie Infrastructure. Mitsui & Co Ltd is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Macquarie Infrastructure, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.1% of Mitsui & Co Ltd shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 80.2% of Macquarie Infrastructure shares are held by institutional investors. 0.0% of Mitsui & Co Ltd shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.9% of Macquarie Infrastructure shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Macquarie Infrastructure beats Mitsui & Co Ltd on 10 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

Mitsui & Co Ltd Company Profile

Mitsui & Co., Ltd. operates as a general trading company worldwide. It engages in the export, import, wholesale, and retail of steel products; steel processing; mining and sale of iron ores; and sale and trading of non-ferrous scrap, alloys, and products. The company also invests in copper, nickel, coal, power generation, cobalt smelting, gas distribution, LNG terminal, deepwater drilling, cogeneration, truck leasing, shipping, passenger transport, methanol, crop protection, phosphorus ore, natural gas liquefaction, processed oil food, property management, healthcare staffing, mobile services, venture, cyber security, and private equity businesses. It also sells plants, electric power facility, transportation, construction, mining, and peripheral equipment, as well as machine tools and plastics; designs, builds, and operates wastewater treatment plants, and container and air cargo terminals; and imports and sells automobile and auto parts, helicopter, defense, and aerospace products. In addition, the company finances automobile and motorcycle; provides auto parts logistics services; leases and manages freightcar and locomotives; operates chemical tankers; produces salt; and sells solvents and coating materials, petroleum and crude oil, agricultural, marine, energy and base metal, canned and chilled foods, juice ingredient, coffee beans and roasted coffee, food and beverages, packaging materials, groceries, apparel and clothing, electronic devices and equipment, and oil and gas well tubular products. Further, it processes and sells woodchips; manufactures and sells industrial chemicals, fertilizers, saccharified, pharmaceuticals, feedstuff, and information and communication equipment; explores, develops, and produces oil and natural gas; and offers non life and life insurance agency, warehousing, grain merchandising, real estate asset management, water supply, and financing services. The company was founded in 1947 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

Macquarie Infrastructure Company Profile

Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation owns and operates a portfolio of businesses that provide services to other businesses, government agencies, and individuals. It operates through four segments: International-Matex Tank Terminals (IMTT), Atlantic Aviation, Contracted Power (CP), and MIC Hawaii. The IMTT segment offers bulk liquid storage, handling, and other services for petroleum products, chemicals, renewable fuels, and vegetable and animal oils through a network of 19 marine terminals, including 17 in the United States and 2 in Canada. This segment also provides environmental emergency response, industrial, and waste transportation and disposal services. The Atlantic Aviation segment offers fuel delivery, de-icing, aircraft parking, and hangar rental services to owners/operators of jet aircraft, as well as for commercial, military, freight, and government aviation customers. The CP segment generates electricity through wind, solar, and gas-fired facilities. As of December 31, 2017, this segment had interests in 7 solar power generating facilities with an aggregate generating capacity of 142 megawatts (MW) located in Arizona, California, Texas, Minnesota, and Utah; 2 wind power generating facilities with an aggregate generating capacity of 203 MW situated in Idaho and New Mexico; and gas-fired facility with a generating capacity of 512 MW located in Bayonne, New Jersey. The MIC Hawaii segment processes, distributes, and sells synthetic and renewable natural gas; and distributes and sells liquefied natural gas and petroleum gas to residential, commercial, hospitality, military, and wholesale customers, as well as to the public sector in Oahu, Hawaii, Maui, Kauai, Molokai, and Lanai. This segment's products are used in various commercial and residential applications, such as water heating, drying, cooking, power generation, and other uses, as well as for use in specialty vehicles. The company was founded in 2004 and is based in New York, New York.

