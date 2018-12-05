Financial Review: Iteknik (ITKH) and Scientific Games (SGMS)

Iteknik (OTCMKTS:ITKH) and Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, earnings, valuation and institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Get Iteknik alerts:

This table compares Iteknik and Scientific Games’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Iteknik $1.14 million 0.41 -$490,000.00 N/A N/A Scientific Games $3.08 billion 0.54 -$242.30 million ($2.23) -8.14

Iteknik has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Scientific Games.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

66.2% of Scientific Games shares are held by institutional investors. 40.5% of Scientific Games shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Iteknik has a beta of -1.13, meaning that its stock price is 213% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Scientific Games has a beta of 2.22, meaning that its stock price is 122% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Iteknik and Scientific Games’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Iteknik -32.86% N/A N/A Scientific Games -18.25% N/A -1.31%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Iteknik and Scientific Games, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Iteknik 0 0 0 0 N/A Scientific Games 1 3 3 0 2.29

Scientific Games has a consensus target price of $40.57, suggesting a potential upside of 123.41%. Given Scientific Games’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Scientific Games is more favorable than Iteknik.

Summary

Scientific Games beats Iteknik on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Iteknik

iTeknik Holding Corporation, through its subsidiary, Send Global Corporation, provides wholesale and retail telecommunications services and products worldwide. Its services include voice over Internet protocol origination and termination; A-Z routing and switching; wholesale carrier routing services; Web-based reseller solutions; prepaid calling solutions; international cellular calling; and retail point of sale solutions. The company serves B2B carriers, telecom resellers, retail outlets, and consumers through Websites, such as MyMobile011.com, GreatMinutes.com, AloBilady.com, IndiaMinutes.com, and MexicoMinutes.com. iTeknik Holding Corporation was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in West Palm Beach, Florida.

About Scientific Games

Scientific Games Corporation develops technology-based products and services, and related content for the gaming, lottery, and interactive gaming industries worldwide. The company's Gaming segment sells new and used gaming machines, electronic table systems, video lottery terminals (VLTs), conversion game kits, and spare parts; slot, casino, and table-management systems; table products, including shufflers; and perpetual licenses to proprietary table games. It also leases VLTs and electronic table games, game themes, or other licensing arrangements; and provides installation and support services for casino management systems, such as ongoing hardware maintenance and software upgrade services. The company's Lottery segment designs, prints, and sells instant lottery games, as well as offers instant game-related services comprising game design, sales and marketing support, and inventory management; and provides lottery systems, including hardware, software, and instant game validation systems. It is also involved in supplying player loyalty programs, as well as providing merchandising services and interactive marketing campaigns; and sublicensing brands for lottery products, as well as providing lottery-related promotional products. In addition, this segment provides software, hardware, and related services for lottery operations, including draw systems, instant ticket validation systems, and sports wagering and keno systems; and lottery systems software maintenance and support services. The company's Interactive segment operates social casino-style, slot-based, and bingo-based games through Facebook, iOS, Android, and various other desktop and mobile platforms; and provides content through remote game server technology, to licensed online casino operators on desktop and mobile platforms, as well as play-for-fun and play-for-free white-label gaming for land-based casinos. Scientific Games Corporation was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Receive News & Ratings for Iteknik Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iteknik and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.