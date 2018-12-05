Financial Survey: Apache (APA) & SM Energy (SM)

Apache (NYSE:APA) and SM Energy (NYSE:SM) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings and profitability.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

96.0% of Apache shares are held by institutional investors. 0.6% of Apache shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.9% of SM Energy shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Apache and SM Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Apache 12.11% 7.71% 3.14% SM Energy 8.56% 0.59% 0.24%

Volatility & Risk

Apache has a beta of 1.33, meaning that its share price is 33% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SM Energy has a beta of 2.99, meaning that its share price is 199% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Apache and SM Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Apache 4 11 6 0 2.10 SM Energy 0 5 13 0 2.72

Apache presently has a consensus price target of $46.35, indicating a potential upside of 32.28%. SM Energy has a consensus price target of $33.69, indicating a potential upside of 63.71%. Given SM Energy’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe SM Energy is more favorable than Apache.

Dividends

Apache pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.9%. SM Energy pays an annual dividend of $0.10 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.5%. Apache pays out 416.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. SM Energy pays out -12.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Apache and SM Energy’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Apache $6.42 billion 2.07 $1.30 billion $0.24 146.00 SM Energy $1.13 billion 2.04 -$160.84 million ($0.82) -25.10

Apache has higher revenue and earnings than SM Energy. SM Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Apache, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Apache beats SM Energy on 10 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Apache

Apache Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company has operations in onshore assets located Permian and Midcontinent/Gulf Coast onshore regions; and offshore assets situated in the Gulf of Mexico region. It also holds onshore assets in Egypt's Western desert; and offshore assets in the North Sea region, including the United Kingdom. As of December 31, 2017, the company had total estimated proved reserves of 1.2 billion barrel of oil equivalent, including 583 million barrels of crude oil, 204 million barrels of NGLs, and 2.3 trillion cubic feet of natural gas. Apache Corporation was founded in 1954 and is based in Houston, Texas.

About SM Energy

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and condensate, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in onshore North America. It primarily has operations in the Midland Basin and the Eagle Ford shale in Texas. As of December 31, 2017, the company had 468.1 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated proved reserves; and working interests in 919 net productive oil wells and 489 net productive gas wells. The company was formerly known as St. Mary Land & Exploration Company and changed its name to SM Energy Company in May 2010. SM Energy Company was founded in 1908 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

