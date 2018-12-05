Finisar Co. (FNSR) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Finisar Co. (NASDAQ:FNSR) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eighteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $25.23.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FNSR. BidaskClub lowered shares of Finisar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Finisar from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Finisar from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.79 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 9th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Finisar from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Finisar to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 12th.

In other Finisar news, Director Jerry S. Rawls sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.80, for a total value of $752,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 456,171 shares in the company, valued at $8,576,014.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Roger C. Ferguson sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.44, for a total transaction of $55,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 32,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $607,044.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 73,208 shares of company stock worth $1,313,908. Insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Finisar by 3.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,816,417 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $225,104,000 after acquiring an additional 369,201 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Finisar by 10.6% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,861,744 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $187,865,000 after buying an additional 946,191 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Finisar by 111.2% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,278,822 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $157,712,000 after buying an additional 4,359,557 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Finisar by 1.2% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,995,786 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $95,171,000 after buying an additional 59,656 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Finisar by 20.9% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,612,002 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $68,809,000 after buying an additional 624,702 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FNSR traded down $0.58 during trading on Friday, reaching $22.86. 1,992,414 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,744,623. The firm has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a PE ratio of 71.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 1.56. Finisar has a 12-month low of $14.25 and a 12-month high of $25.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a current ratio of 3.69.

Finisar (NASDAQ:FNSR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, December 3rd. The technology company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $325.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $327.84 million. Finisar had a negative net margin of 7.61% and a positive return on equity of 1.52%. Equities research analysts predict that Finisar will post 0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Finisar Corporation provides components and subsystems to networking equipment manufacturers, data center operators, telecom service providers, consumer electronics, and automotive companies in the United States, China, Malaysia, and internationally. The company's optical subsystems primarily include transmitters, receivers, transceivers, transponders, and active optical cables, which provide the fundamental optical-electrical or optoelectronic interface for interconnecting the electronic equipment used in wireline networks comprising switches, routers, and servers, as well as wireless networks, such as antennas and base stations.

